Washington state teen dead after accidentally shooting self

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Police say a 15-year-old is dead after he accidentally shot himself north of Seattle.

Snohomish County Sheriff's Office deputies found the boy with a gunshot wound in the town of Lynnwood on Saturday. He died at the scene despite attempts to save his life.

News reports say investigators were told the boy was playing with a gun when he accidentally shot himself.

Deputies say the Major Crimes Unit is investigating. They're trying to figure out where the gun came from.

Officials say there are no outstanding suspects.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office will release the identity of the teen and the manner and cause of death.