Warrant: Man asks landscapers to call 911 after killing wife

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Search warrants released by a North Carolina police station show a man told landscapers working near his home that he killed his ex-wife and asked them to call 911.

WRAL reports warrants released by Cary police say 59-year-old Michael Curtis Sauls met the lawn workers on the front lawn on Sept, 19 and asked them to call the police because he had shot his wife in the backyard of the home.

Police officers responding to a report of a shooting found 57-year-old Patsy Wood Sauls critically injured. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died. According to police, it was Cary's first homicide in 2019.

Sauls is being held in the Wake County jail without bond for murder. It's not known if he has an attorney.

