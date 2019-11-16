Walmart worker fatally shot while on break behind store

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Walmart employee was targeted and killed while taking a break behind a Florida store.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that the shooting occurred Friday near the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Pinellas Park.

Police say the man in his early 20s was hanging out behind the store when two men in a white car pulled up, got out and opened fire.

Walmart released a statement saying they were assisting law enforcement however possible.

Surveillance cameras on the corner of the building apparently recorded the incident. No arrests were immediate reported.

Walmart remained open Friday afternoon as investigators cordoned off a back section of the parking lot. The shooting scene was directly behind the store.

