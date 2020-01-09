W.Va. Gov. Justice creates narcotics intelligence unit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday created a state narcotics intelligence unit to focus on drug trafficking.

The Republican governor established the unit through an executive order, one day after he floated the idea in his annual State of the State address.

Justice's order said the new group will use data analytics and forensic accounting to provide support to law enforcement agencies. It will operate under the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety and cost $1.9 million, he said.

The governor introduced the initiative to his State of the State audience with a stern warning that the unit would catch anyone trying to bring drugs to the state.