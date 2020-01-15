Virginia man charged with pulling knife on Taco Bell workers

FALMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been charged with lunging at Taco Bell employees with a knife after becoming upset about the type of taco they gave him, a police spokeswoman said.

Octavious N. Hodges, 39, entered the Taco Bell location in Falmouth on Monday morning and tried to order from the dollar menu, Stafford County Sheriff's spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said. The man only had 70 cents, so employees gave him a taco for free.

When Hodges unwrapped his food, he became upset about the type of taco he received and began arguing with employees about the prices of menu items, eventually pulling a knife and threatening them with it, Vicinanzo said.

Police said Hodges lunged at the employees twice with the knife, but didn't stab anyone.

He was caught running through a parking lot, news outlets reported. A police dog named Gunner found the knife in a grassy area nearby, Vicinanzo added.

Hodges is charged with attempted malicious wounding, disorderly conduct, assault and obstruction of justice, police said.