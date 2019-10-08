Virginia man accused of sexually assaulting, killing toddler

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A 25-year-old Virginia man has been charged in the sexual assault and slaying of a 17-month-old girl.

News outlets report city police announced Monday that Barron T. Spurlock is charged with murder and object sexual penetration in the May attack at a South Richmond hotel.

The girl's mother told authorities that she left her daughter in a hotel room with a man she trusted and returned to find her daughter wounded. The girl was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and died days later.

The state medical examiner's office ruled that the girl was killed by complications of blunt force trauma to her torso.

Spurlock already was custody on unrelated charges when authorities charged him in this case. It's unclear if he has a lawyer who can comment on his behalf.