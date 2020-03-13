Vermont police department investigates home invasion

HINESBURG, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont police department is searching for two suspects in a home invasion and violent attack in the town of Hinesburg.

WCAX-TV reports Hinesburg police they responded to Bear Lane just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim told officers at least two people broke into the home. The victim was assaulted with a baseball bat and the other person held the victim at gunpoint.

A child was in the room, but the child was not injured.

Police say items and cash were stolen.

The victim was treated at the University of Vermont Medical Center.