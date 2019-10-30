Vegas tax preparer gets 14-month sentence in fraud case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas tax preparer who pleaded guilty in a tax fraud case faces over a year in federal prison.

A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced 55-year-old Trixa Belloso Rivas to 14 months in prison and ordered her to pay $2 million in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.

Rivas pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to present false claims.

The IRS says she owned and operated a tax preparation business and participated in a conspiracy in which co-conspirators got passports from other countries so they could file fraudulent tax returns.

According to the IRS, Rivas helped file at least 500 false tax returns that caused the IRS to issue approximately $2 million in fraudulent refunds.