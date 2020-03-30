Vegas detective, union official plead not guilty to felonies

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas police union director and a veteran detective pleaded not guilty Monday to charges that they provided urine samples to ensure a stripper pass her court-ordered drug test.

Detective Lawrence Rinetti Jr. and Michael Ramirez, the head of governmental affairs for the Las Vegas Police Protective Association, entered their pleas before the same judge, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Rinetti, who authorities say was romantically involved with stripper Gabriella DiLorenzo and used her as a source, was arrested last year after an investigation determined he stole meth and heroin for her. The 46-year-old faces 40 counts including trafficking in a controlled substance and misconduct of a public officer.

Ramirez, 45, is charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit a crime and offering a false instrument for filing or record.

A grand jury indicted them earlier this month after stripper DiLorenzo and 24 others testified.

Their attorney, Colleen Savage, told the judge that meager staffing because of the coronavirus pandemic has made it hard to obtain the evidence that was shown to the grand jury.

Both men are currently out on bail.

Rinetti was fired from the police department. The police union issued a statement that despite denying the charges, Ramirez would be on unpaid leave.