Vegas-area police investigating infant body found in trash

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of an infant boy whose body was found in a trash bin in an alley in a North Las Vegas neighborhood.

Officer Eric Leavitt said Monday that police were called a little before 9 a.m. Sunday and investigators think the child was younger than 6 months old.

The body didn’t show any obvious physical injuries, Leavitt said, and police asked for public help to identify him.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected in coming days to release his identity and cause and manner of death.

The neighborhood is about a 20-minute drive north of the Las Vegas Strip.