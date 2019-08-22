Utah woman sentenced for stealing more than $100K

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — A Utah woman convicted of stealing more than $100,000 from people with disabilities was sentenced to three years of probation.

The Herald Journal reports 49-year-old Irene Marie Hendrix received a suspended sentenced Tuesday of one to 15 years in prison.

Hendrix of Logan pleaded guilty last month to unlawful dealing with property by a fiduciary and unlawful acquisition of a financial card without consent.

Hendrix was employed by Cache Valley Payee to manage the financial affairs of dozens people with disabilities.

Police say she funneled their money into her personal accounts and used their credit cards instead of paying their bills.

A hearing is scheduled to determine if Hendrix will serve time in jail.

Information from: The Herald Journal, http://www.hjnews.com