Utah governor talks Trump, gun control ahead of Pence visit

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Gary Herbert is calling for increased discussions about mental health and violent video games in response to recent mass shootings, and lamenting that President Donald Trump's messaging sometimes distracts from the administration's strong policy.

The Republican governor made his comments Wednesday during his monthly news conference at KUED-TV, one day before Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit to Utah to discuss the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement.

Herbert says that he is open to stronger gun control measures but said legislators need to consider how mental illness and violent video games contribute to mass shootings. His response echoed calls made by President Trump after deadly mass shootings in Ohio and Texas.

Herbert said the president's "rhetoric and messaging" sometimes distracts from the administration's strong policy.