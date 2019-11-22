US judge doesn’t toss top charges in Vagos biker gang trial

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal judge in Las Vegas said the prosecution case has been weakened but declined to throw out the most serious charges against eight accused Vagos biker gang members stemming from the killing of a rival Hells Angels leader in September 2011.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro on Thursday scheduled testimony to resume Monday the criminal racketeering and conspiracy trial.

Trial started in September and defense attorneys say they expect it’ll continue at least another month.

Testimony by the government’s star witness was disavowed by prosecutors and discredited before the jury after he acknowledged lying on the witness stand.

Ousted Vagos member Gary “Jabbers” Rudnick changed his testimony to say there was no “green light” order to kill Jeffrey Pettigrew in the shooting at the Nugget casino in Sparks.

