Trucker pleads guilty to California crash that killed 13

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officials say a trucker who fell asleep behind the wheel was sentenced to four years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to causing a tour bus crash on a Southern California freeway that killed 13 people in 2016.

Bruce Guilford of Covington, Georgia, faced 42 charges of reckless driving and vehicular manslaughter. Authorities say he fell asleep after utility work briefly halted traffic on Interstate 10 near Palm Springs.

The Riverside County District Attorney's Office says Guildford pleaded guilty to all counts Friday.

Guilford's truck did not begin moving when traffic started flowing again. The tour bus slammed into the rear of his truck, killing the bus driver and a dozen passengers. Twenty-nine people were injured.

Officials said he illegally drove for too many hours.