Truck driver indicted on murder charge in fatal crash

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky grand jury has indicted a Michigan man on murder charges stemming from a fatal car crash in September.

News outlets report 45-year-old Jerry Elder Jr. of Flint, Michigan, was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury on one count of murder, first-degree and second-degree assault, and two counts of felony wanton endangerment.

A Kentucky State Police statement says Elder crashed his fully-loaded tractor-trailer into two passenger vehicles because he was distracted by a video playing on his cellphone. It says the cellphone was mounted on his dashboard.

The statement says Elder didn't slow down while driving through a construction zone.

Police say the crash killed 61-year-old Jeffrey Curtis and left the other driver with non-life-threatening injuries.

Elder was originally charged with manslaughter.