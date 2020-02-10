Trial to begin for man accused of killing 8 in Mississippi

HERNANDO, Miss. (AP) — Jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday for the trial of a man accused of killing eight people in Mississippi in 2017.

Willie Cory Godbolt, 37, said “I'm sorry” while a reporter was recording him after the shootings in May 2017. The deaths included a sheriff's deputy, Godbolt's mother-in-law and six other people.

Jurors were expected to be selected at the DeSoto County Courthouse in Hernando. They will then be transported to Magnolia to hear the rest of the trial in Pike County, news outlets reported.

Godbolt has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges including four counts of murder and four counts of capital murder. One of his attorneys has said Godbolt is unlikely to use an insanity defense at trial.