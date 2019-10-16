Trial begins for dog breeder charged with animal neglect

NORTHWOOD, Iowa (AP) — A trial has begun for the owner of a northern Iowa dog breeding operation who's been charged with several counts of animal neglect.

Opening statements were made Tuesday regarding the case against 66-year-old Barbara Kavars, of Manly. Court records say Kavars was holding Samoyed dogs in inhumane conditions when officials raided her operation on Nov. 12 and visited at other times. The records also say the dogs' kennels lacked food and had water containers that were filled with ice.

Kavars denied any wrongdoing and told officials she didn't think the dogs needed additional care.

Station KIMT reports that a Worth County sheriff's deputy testified Tuesday that he saw dogs with matted hair and feces on the snow-covered ground.

The testimony is scheduled to resume Wednesday.

