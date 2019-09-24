Tow truck driver charged in deadly crash will remain jailed

NEWTON, N.J. (AP) — A tow truck driver who allegedly was under the influence of drugs when he collided with a car, killing two people, will remain jailed until his trial on death by auto charges.

A judge issued the ruling Monday during a detention hearing for Joseph Crilley. Sussex County prosecutors had argued that the 29-year-old Hampton mas posed a danger to the community, but he disputed that and said the crash occurred because the truck's braking system failed.

Crilley is charged with assault by auto, drug possession and two counts of death by auto in the Aug. 5 crash in Lafayette.

Authorities say his tow truck crossed into an oncoming lane and struck a car, killing the driver. A passenger in the car died from his injuries a few weeks later.