Toddler falls out of pickup and is struck by car; 2 charged

COSHOCTON, Ohio (AP) — Two people have been charged in Ohio after a toddler fell from a pickup truck, was struck by another vehicle and was critically injured.

A 15-month-old child fell from the rear passenger side of the pickup and landed in the road in Coshocton on Monday morning, according to the sheriff's office. The truck was followed by another car that could not avoid the child.

Fransy Espinnoza Caballero, 19, of Ruston, Louisiana, was charged Tuesday with aggravated vehicular assault. The boy's mother, Angel M. Simpson, 23, was charged with endangering children.

Caballero was driving the pickup, and Simpson was a passenger. Both requested public defender appointments at a hearing in Coshocton Municipal Court Wednesday morning.

The child was flown to Akron Children's Hospital treatment in critical condition.