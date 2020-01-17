Thief steals $145K in cash from marijuana money courier

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A man stole $145,000 in cash from a marijuana money courier's unmarked van at a Southern California gas station after he collected the proceeds from several dispensaries, authorities said Friday.

Because the U.S. government still outlaws marijuana, even in legal states like California it is mostly an all-cash business because of federal banking laws.

Santa Ana police released surveillance footage from the gas station and asked for the public's help to identify the suspect.

The suspect smashed the van's passenger window after the courier had walked into the gas station, police said, and grabbed the cash. The man then got back into a Nissan Pathfinder's passenger seat and drove away.