The Latest: Police: 10 were shot at party and 4 of them died

Police and emergency vehicles are on the scene Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, of a massing shooting in southeast Fresno, Calif. At least nine people are reported to have been shot, and police said "several individuals"� were killed. (Larry Valenzuela/Fresno Bee/TNS) less Police and emergency vehicles are on the scene Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, of a massing shooting in southeast Fresno, Calif. At least nine people are reported to have been shot, and police said "several ... more Photo: Larry Valenzuela / TNS Photo: Larry Valenzuela / TNS Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close The Latest: Police: 10 were shot at party and 4 of them died 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a shooting of at least nine people at a backyard party in Fresno (all times local):

10:10 p.m.

Fresno police say 10 people were shot at a backyard party and four them died.

Police say the shooting took place about 6 p.m. Sunday on the city’s southeast side.

Fresno Police Deputy Chief Michael Reid tells the Fresno Bee and the KSEE/KGPE TV stations that 10 people were shot, with three people being found dead in the backyard. A fourth victim died at the hospital.

Police say six others are expected to survive and are recovering at the hospital.

It was at least the second fatal gun attack Sunday in southeast Fresno. A man in his 20s was shot to death early Sunday at a home in another part of the city. Police have not said whether the incidents could be connected.

___

9:45 p.m.

Police say the site of the shooting of at least nine people Sunday in southeast Fresno took place at a party.

Lt. Bill Dooley says that “what we do know is that this was a gathering, a family and friend gathering in the backyard.”

“Everyone was watching football this evening when unknown suspects approached the residence, snuck into the backyard and opened fire.”

At least nine people were shot, with several people being found dead in the backyard, he told the Fresno Bee and the KSEE/KGPE TV stations.

It was at least the second fatal gun attack Sunday in southeast Fresno. A man in his 20s was shot to death early Sunday at a home in another part of the city. Police have not said whether the incidents could be connected. ___

9:39 p.m.

At least nine people were shot Sunday at a party in Fresno in what appears to be a “mass casualty shooting,” police said.

The shooting took place about 6 p.m. on the city’s southeast side, Fresno police Lt. Bill Dooley said.

There was a party in the backyard of a home to watch a football game when the shooting suspects sneaked in and fired into the crowd, Dooley said.

At least nine people were shot, with several people being found dead in the backyard, he told the Fresno Bee and the KSEE/KGPE TV stations.

“Several individuals are deceased in the backyard,” Dooley said.

Authorities have not released a total for the number of people killed.

The Bee reported that neighbors, who declined to be named for safety reasons, said they heard multiple gunshots.

Others were taken to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition, and some are in critical but stable condition, the TV stations reported.

No suspect is in custody.