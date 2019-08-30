The Latest: Organizers cancel Hong Kong's Saturday protest

In this June 21, 2019, photo, pro-democracy activists Agnes Chow, left, and Joshua Wong march to police headquarters in Hong Kong. Demosisto, a pro-democracy group in Hong Kong posted on its social media accounts that well-known activist Joshua Wong had been pushed into a private car around 7:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 and was taken to police headquarters. It later said another member, Agnes Chow, had been arrested as well. less In this June 21, 2019, photo, pro-democracy activists Agnes Chow, left, and Joshua Wong march to police headquarters in Hong Kong. Demosisto, a pro-democracy group in Hong Kong posted on its social media ... more Photo: Kin Cheung, AP Photo: Kin Cheung, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close The Latest: Organizers cancel Hong Kong's Saturday protest 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

HONG KONG (AP) — The Latest on the protests in Hong Kong (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

The organizers of a major pro-democracy march planned for Saturday in Hong Kong have called it off after an appeals board denied permission to hold it.

It's unclear if protesters would still gather for any unauthorized demonstration.

Bonnie Leung of the Civil Human Rights Front said Friday that the group had no choice but to cancel the march because of concern for the physical and legal safety of participants.

Her organization had applied for permission to march to the Chinese government's liaison office in Hong Kong. The march was planned to mark the fifth anniversary of China's decision against allowing fully democratic elections for the leader of Hong Kong.

___

12:30 p.m.

Hong Kong police have confirmed the arrest of activist Joshua Wong and another member of the pro-democracy group Demosisto.

Police said Friday that Wong and Agnes Chow were being investigated for their role in a June 21 unauthorized protest outside a police station.

Both face potential charges of participating in the demonstration and inciting others to join it. Wong also is being investigated on suspicion of organizing it.

Demosisto said earlier that both had been taken to police headquarters in the morning.

___

10:30 a.m.

A pro-democracy group in Hong Kong says well-known activist Joshua Wong has been arrested.

Demosisto posted on its social media accounts that Wong had been pushed into a private car around 7:30 a.m. Friday and was taken to police headquarters. It later said another member, Agnes Chow, had been arrested as well.

Police did not immediately confirm either arrest.

Wong is secretary-general of the group and was one of the student leaders of major pro-democracy demonstrations in 2014.

He was released from prison in June after serving a two-month sentence related to that protest. He has been speaking out regularly in support of the pro-democracy protests that have racked Hong Kong this summer.