The Latest: Official says inmate could be on prison grounds

This undated photo provided by the Arkansas Department of Corrections shows Calvin Adams. Arkansas prison officials say the convicted murderer who escaped from prison in 2009 while wearing a guard uniform has escaped again.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Latest on a convicted murderer in Arkansas who escaped custody 10 years after escaping prison (all times local):

11:08 a.m.

Arkansas prison officials are unsure whether a convicted murderer they reported missing from a prison has left the facility's grounds.

Department of Arkansas Corrections Spokeswoman Dina Tyler said Monday authorities are unsure whether Calvin Adams has gotten past the electric fence of the East Arkansas Regional Unit in the community of Brickeys. The department earlier Monday reported the 49-year-old Adams missing.

Tyler said authorities are working two fronts, one that Adams is somewhere on the prison grounds and another that he is on the run outside the facility.

Adams escaped from prison in 2009 while wearing a guard uniform and was arrested with another inmate in New York state days later.

___

9:12 a.m.

Arkansas prison officials said Monday that a convicted murderer who escaped from prison in 2009 while wearing a guard uniform has escaped again.

The Arkansas Department of Corrections said Calvin Adams, 49, was confirmed missing after a search of the East Arkansas Regional Unit in the community of Brickeys, located about 110 miles (117 kilometers) east of Little Rock. He's serving life without parole.

Prison spokeswoman Dina Tyler confirmed that that Adams also escaped in 2009. Tyler said she didn't yet have details on the most recent escape.

On May 29, 2009, Adams and Jeffrey Grinder, both serving life without parole for capital murder, walked out of the Cummins Unit, located about 90 miles (140 kilometers) southeast of Little Rock, wearing guard uniforms and drove away in a car that was left for them in the prison's parking lot. They were arrested in New York state four days later.

Adams was convicted of capital murder in 1995 in the kidnapping and shooting death the year earlier of 25-year-old Richard Austin. Austin's wife was wounded and walked for than a mile for help.