The Latest: Man charged in Mac Miller case pleads not guilty

FILE - In this July 13, 2013, file photo, rapper Mac Miller performs on his Space Migration Tour in Philadelphia. U.S. prosecutors say three men arrested during the investigation into rapper Mac Miller’s deadly overdose last year have now been charged with providing the drugs that killed him. A grand jury indictment unsealed Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 in Los Angeles accuses the men of conspiring and distributing cocaine and oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl that caused Miller’s death in September 2018. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File) less FILE - In this July 13, 2013, file photo, rapper Mac Miller performs on his Space Migration Tour in Philadelphia. U.S. prosecutors say three men arrested during the investigation into rapper Mac Miller’s ... more Photo: Owen Sweeney, Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP Photo: Owen Sweeney, Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close The Latest: Man charged in Mac Miller case pleads not guilty 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the arraignment of a man suspected of providing Mac Miller the drugs that killed the rapper in September 2018 (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

A man charged with selling rapper Mac Miller the drugs that killed him last year has pleaded not guilty.

Cameron Pettit entered the plea Thursday in federal court in Los Angeles.

He stood alongside his attorney and spoke only to answer a judge's questions.

Prosecutors allege the 28-year-old sold Miller cocaine and pills that contained the powerful opioid fentanyl two days before the 26-year-old rapper died of an accidental overdose in September 2018.

Pettit, who has been in custody since his Sept. 4 arrest, faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in federal prison if convicted of a charge related to Miller's death.

Two others, who prosecutors say acted as supplier and messenger to Pettit, have also been charged in the case. It's not clear when they'll be arraigned.

___

12 a.m.

A man charged with selling rapper Mac Miller the drugs that killed him last year is set to appear in federal court in Los Angeles.

Prosecutors allege 28-year-old Cameron Pettit of West Hollywood sold Miller counterfeit opioids and cocaine. He's scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

Pettit, who has been in custody since his arrest last month, has not entered a plea. His attorney has declined comment.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted of either of the charges related to Miller's death.

Two others have been arrested in the case. It's unclear when they will be arraigned.

Authorities say the 26-year-old Miller died in September 2018 of an accidental overdose of the opioid fentanyl, along with cocaine and alcohol.