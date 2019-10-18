The Latest: Lawyer says Speaker's campaign aide was set up

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Latest on a campaign aide to the state House speaker being indicted on a charge of money laundering (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

A lawyer for a campaign aide to the state House speaker says his client was used as a "fall guy" and is anxious to clear his name at a public trial.

Rhode Island's attorney general announced Friday that Jeff Britt is charged with a felony count of money laundering and misdemeanor charge of making a prohibited campaign contribution.

Neronha says it's alleged that Britt, while working as a paid campaign consultant to Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello's 2016 re-election campaign, met with defeated Republican primary candidate Shawna Lawton and funded a $1,000 contribution made through a third party to her, to pay for a mailer endorsing Mattiello instead of her party's nominee.

Britt's attorney, Robert Corrente, says evidence will show the Mattiello campaign set up Britt as a fall guy.

Mattiello's campaign spokeswoman says the current proceedings don't involve the speaker.

1:15 p.m.

Rhode Island's attorney general says a campaign aide to the House speaker has been indicted on a charge of money laundering.

Democratic Attorney General Peter Neronha said Friday that Jeff Britt is charged with a felony count of money laundering and misdemeanor charge of making a prohibited campaign contribution.

Britt's attorney, Robert Corrente, didn't immediately respond to phone and email messages seeking comment.

During Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello's 2016 re-election campaign, a mailer said a Republican opponent, Shawna Lawton, endorsed Mattiello instead of her party's nominee.

The state Republican Party filed a complaint, alleging Lawton didn't properly disclose who funded it and claiming Lawton and Mattiello illegally coordinated through Britt, then a Mattiello campaign aide.

The elections board dismissed contempt proceedings against Britt last year but referred the case to the attorney general.