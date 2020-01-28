The Latest: Vandals burn Palestinian school in West Bank

Palestinian hold a poster showing U.S. President Donald Trump as they protest the American peace plan in Bethlehem, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Washington Sunday night vowing to "make history" at a planned meeting with President Donald Trump for the unveiling of the U.S. administration's much-anticipated plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Latest on the Trump administration's release of its Mideast peace plan (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

Vandals set fire to a Palestinian school in the occupied West Bank and left behind graffiti, in an attack that appears to have been carried out by Israeli settlers.

Hebrew graffiti scrawled on a wall reads: “Demolishing homes? Only of enemies," and contained a reference to a nearby settlement outpost that was recently dismantled.

Similar graffiti was left outside a mosque that was torched on the outskirts of Jerusalem last week.

Riyad Shkokani, a teacher at the school, said it is located in a village outside the West Bank town of Nablus close to the Yitzhar settlement. Yitzhar is a bastion of hard-line settlers, who in the past have clashed with Israeli forces and Palestinians.

The Israeli police said in a statement that security forces will enter the area to investigate reports of vandalism.

The attack overnight Tuesday came hours before President Donald Trump is set to announce a Mideast peace plan that is expected to strongly favor Israel.

1:35 p.m.

Russia's foreign minister is calling for multilateral efforts in helping negotiate peace in the Middle East.

The Trump administration is set to announce its long-awaited peace plan on Tuesday. The plan is expected to strongly favor Israel and to pave the way for it to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank.

Asked about the U.S. plan, Sergey Lavrov said the so-called quartet of Middle East peacemakers — America, Russia, the European Union and the United Nations — should analyze the proposal.

Lavrov also emphasizes that it's essential to listen to the Palestinians' position. He says it's also important for the Arab League to weigh in. The league has already put forth its own peace initiative.

President Donald Trump is expected to release the proposal alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later Tuesday. Netanyahu has hailed it as a chance to “make history” and define Israel's final borders.

1:20 p.m.

The main political body representing Israeli settlers is coming out against President Donald Trump's peace plan because it reportedly includes the formation of a Palestinian state.

Yesha Council Chairman David Alhayani said in a statement Tuesday ahead of the peace plan's unveiling that settler leaders were "very disturbed" after meeting with American officials in Washington.

He says: “We cannot agree to a plan that includes the formation of a Palestinian state that will constitute a threat to the state of Israel and a greater threat in the future."

He is calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reject any plan that includes the creation of a Palestinian state.

Most of the international community supports a two-state solution to the conflict and views the settlements as illegal and an obstacle to peace.

More than 600,000 Israeli Jews live in settlements scattered across the occupied West Bank and annexed east Jerusalem, territories captured by Israel in the 1967 war and that the Palestinians want for their future state.

1 p.m.

The Israeli military is deploying security reinforcements in the occupied West Bank ahead of the release of the Trump administration's Mideast peace plan.

The Palestinians have already rejected the plan, which is expected to strongly favor Israel and to pave the way for it to annex large parts of the West Bank. President Donald Trump is expected to announce the plan later Tuesday.

The Palestinians are planning protests across the occupied territories on Tuesday and Wednesday, raising the possibility of clashes with Israeli troops.

The military said Tuesday it has decided to “reinforce the Jordan Valley area with infantry troops.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to annex the Jordan Valley, which accounts for about a quarter of the West Bank.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 war. The Palestinians claim the West Bank as the heartland of their future state.