The Latest: Hospital says 5 victims in Tallahassee stabbings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on stabbings at a business in Tallahassee, Florida (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Authorities in Florida's capital city say five people were taken to a hospital for treatment following stabbings at a building supply business in an industrial park.

A spokeswoman for Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare says none of the victims are in critical condition after the stabbing Wednesday morning at a Dyke Industries facility in Tallahassee.

Hospital spokeswoman Danielle Buchanan says one victim is in serious condition, two are in fair condition and another two are in good condition.

The suspect has been taken into custody.

Tallahassee police spokesman Officer Damon Miller wouldn't say what the motive or what weapon was used during the stabbings at the business which distributes residential and commercial supplies such as doors and windows.

___

10:35 a.m.

Police in Florida's capital city say a suspect is in custody after multiple stabbings in an industrial area.

The Tallahassee Police Department says in an online news release that they were called to an industrial area in the city for a stabbing Wednesday morning.

When they arrived, they found multiple people with stab wounds. Tallahassee police say the stabbing victims required immediate medical attention.

No further details were immediately given.