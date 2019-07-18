The Latest: 12 presumed dead in arson at Japan film studio

Firefighters work as smoke billows from a three-story building of Kyoto Animation in a fire in Kyoto, western Japan, Thursday, July 18, 2019. Kyoto prefectural police said the fire broke out Thursday morning after a man burst into it and spread unidentified liquid and put fire. (Kyodo News via AP)

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on a fire in a Japanese animation studio (all times local):

3 p.m.

A Japanese fire official says at least 12 people are presumed dead and more could be missing after they were trapped by fire at a popular animation production studio in Kyoto.

Kyoto fire department official Satoshi Fujiwara says 35 others have been injured, some of them critically.

He says firefighters found 12 people who are presumed dead inside the three-story building that was gutted by the blaze.

He says there are several others — up to 18 — who could not be reached but it is not clear if all those had reported to work Thursday.

A man is suspected of starting the fire early Thursday. He is among those injured in a hospital.

1 p.m.

Japanese authorities say at least 38 people have been injured, some critically, after a man started a fire at a famous animation production studio in Kyoto.

Kyoto prefectural police say the fire broke out Thursday morning at a three-story building of Kyoto Animation after a man burst in and spread unidentified liquid that set off the blaze.

Fire department officials say 10 of the injured are in serious condition.

Rescue officials set up a tent outside the building to provide first aid and sort out the injured. Fire department officials say more than 70 people were in the building at the time of the fire, but most of them ran outside.