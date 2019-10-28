Thai police arrest Australian Hell's Angel on drugs charges

An immigration officer uses a timeline information board describing details of Australian national Luke Anderson during a press conference at the Immigration Bureau in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. Police have arrested suspected Australian Hell's Angels gang member Luke Anderson last Thursday following a meeting with embassy officials over the problem of outlaw motorbike Hell's Angels gang member gangs. They have revoked his visa and say they will deport him, shortly. less An immigration officer uses a timeline information board describing details of Australian national Luke Anderson during a press conference at the Immigration Bureau in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. ... more Photo: Sakchai Lalit, AP Photo: Sakchai Lalit, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Thai police arrest Australian Hell's Angel on drugs charges 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai police have arrested an Australian Hell's Angels gang member who is wanted on drug charges in Western Australia.

Police say they arrested Luke Anderson last Thursday after meeting with Australian Embassy officials on the problem of outlaw motorbike gangs. They say they have revoked his visa and will deport him.

Police told reporters in Bangkok on Monday that the arrest warrant dated back to 2017, but gave no details. They said he had been living with his Thai girlfriend in Pattaya, a coastal city notorious for crime and corruption.

The gang's presence in Thailand was highlighted in 2015 when the Australian head of Hell's Angels in Pattaya was bludgeoned to death and buried in a shallow grave in what was thought to be a drug-related dispute.