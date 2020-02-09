Thai gunman who killed 21 in rampage shot dead in mall
Sakchai Lalit and Tassanee Vejpongsa, Associated Press
Updated
People who were able to get out of Terminal 21 Korat mall walk outside the building in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. A soldier who holed up in a popular shopping mall in northeastern Thailand shot multiple people on Saturday, killing at least 20 and injuring 31 others, officials said. less
People who were able to get out of Terminal 21 Korat mall walk outside the building in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. A soldier who holed up in a popular shopping mall in northeastern ... more
Photo: Sakchai Lalitkanjanakul, AP
Photo: Sakchai Lalitkanjanakul, AP
Image
1of/18
Caption
Close
Image 1 of 18
People who were able to get out of Terminal 21 Korat mall walk outside the building in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. A soldier who holed up in a popular shopping mall in northeastern Thailand shot multiple people on Saturday, killing at least 20 and injuring 31 others, officials said. less
People who were able to get out of Terminal 21 Korat mall walk outside the building in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. A soldier who holed up in a popular shopping mall in northeastern ... more
Photo: Sakchai Lalitkanjanakul, AP
NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand (AP) — Thai officials say a soldier who went on a shooting rampage and killed at least 21 people and injured 42 others has been shot dead inside a mall in northeastern Thailand.