Thai gunman who killed 21 in rampage shot dead in mall

People who were able to get out of Terminal 21 Korat mall walk outside the building in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. A soldier who holed up in a popular shopping mall in northeastern Thailand shot multiple people on Saturday, killing at least 20 and injuring 31 others, officials said. less People who were able to get out of Terminal 21 Korat mall walk outside the building in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. A soldier who holed up in a popular shopping mall in northeastern ... more Photo: Sakchai Lalitkanjanakul, AP Photo: Sakchai Lalitkanjanakul, AP Image 1 of / 18 Caption Close Thai gunman who killed 21 in rampage shot dead in mall 1 / 18 Back to Gallery

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand (AP) — Thai officials say a soldier who went on a shooting rampage and killed at least 21 people and injured 42 others has been shot dead inside a mall in northeastern Thailand.