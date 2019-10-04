Tennessee woman convicted of binding, killing man in 2009

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee jury has found a woman guilty of murder for binding a 68-year-old man's body and face with duct tape and robbing him in 2009 when she was 13.

News outlets report the now 24-year-old Angel Bumpass was convicted on Thursday of first-degree felony murder in the slaying of Franklin Bonner, as well as attempt to commit especially aggravated robbery. Bonner was found bound to a kitchen table with tape covering his body and face. A medical examiner determined he'd suffocated.

A co-defendant, Mallory Vaughn, was found not guilty of the same charges. The defense had argued witness testimony in the case was flawed and evidence was weak.

The 10-year-old case had gone cold until prosecutors reopened it last year, finding Bumpass' DNA matched fingerprints from the scene.