Tennessee suspends cornerback after domestic assault charge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has suspended cornerback Bryce Thompson following his arrest on a domestic assault charge.

Coach Jeremy Pruitt said in a statement Monday that Thompson will be out "while the process continues." Pruitt added that players are held to a "high standard" and the "safety of all students is our first priority here at Tennessee."

Thompson was arrested Saturday night after his girlfriend told police they began arguing when she found another woman's fake eyelashes in the player's room. Witnesses told police they heard Thompson threatening to slap a woman. One witness said he heard Thompson yelling he would "shoot up the school."

Thompson, a sophomore from Irmo, South Carolina, made 10 starts last season. He had three interceptions and seven pass breakups to lead the Volunteers in both categories.

Tennessee opens the season Saturday, hosting Georgia State.

