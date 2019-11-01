Tennessee police: Fatal stabbing suspect arrested in Indiana

GALLATIN, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say a man wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing has been arrested in Indiana.

Gallatin, Tennessee, police posted on Facebook Thursday that Cody W. Boettcher had been taken into custody more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) away from where he's accused of stabbing someone to death that morning. Police didn't specify where in Indiana he was captured. Boettcher faces a criminal homicide charge.

Investigators said Thursday afternoon that they were searching for Boettcher and believed he may have been traveling toward Ohio. News outlets report police said they think he stabbed his roommate early Thursday during an altercation.

The identity of the victim hasn't been released.