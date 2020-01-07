Teen sentenced in fatal shooting over pregnancy rumor

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — A teen who authorities said fatally shot a 14-year-old girl because he believed a false rumor that she was pregnant and thought he was the father was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in juvenile prison.

The teen, who was 13 at the time of the shooting last March, could not be tried in adult court because of his age.

Stark County Family Court Judge Rosemarie Hall said the teen could be sent to adult prison for 15 years to life if he violates any Ohio Department of Youth Services rules or commits another serious offense.

The teen pleaded guilty in November to a charge of murder. An assistant county prosecutor said the teen told police he believed Sylvia McGee, who wasn’t his girlfriend, was pregnant. An autopsy after the March 30 slaying showed she wasn’t pregnant.