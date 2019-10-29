Teen pleads not guilty in fire at state park

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut teenager charged with setting fire to a historic theater has pleaded not guilty in connection with a different fire that damaged construction trailers at a state park.

The Connecticut Post reports that 18-year-old Vincent Keller pleaded not guilty Monday to charges including trespassing, criminal mischief and larceny in connection with a March fire at Silver Sands State Park in Milford.

The Stratford teen remains free on $25,000 bond.

Keller's lawyer, Frank Riccio II, said outside court he is continuing to review the evidence in the case.

Keller is one of three teenagers charged with connection with a January fire that burned the closed American Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford.

