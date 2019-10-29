Teen given chance at parole in Iron Range slaying

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A teenager accused of killing an Iron Range man execution-style in the woods of northeastern Minnesota has been sentenced to life in prison.

The body of Joshua Lavalley, of Aurora, was found on a snowmobile trail near Hibbing on Jan. 6. Authorities say he had been shot twice in the face.

The Star Tribune says St. Louis County Judge Mark Starr imposed a life term during Deshon Bonnell's sentencing last week, but also included the possibility of parole after the 19-year-old serves 30 years.

Authorities say an accomplice, Anthony Howson, told police that Lavalley made unwanted sexual contact with Bonnell's girlfriend, Bailey French. Howson says Bonnell and French led Lavalley blindfolded into the woods where Bonnell shot him.

Howson and French are also charged in the case.

