Teen arrested after fleeing from law enforcement

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (AP) — Police say a 19-year-old man is in custody after fleeing from officers in Jamestown.

Authorities say an officer tried to stop a car about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday for a traffic violation, but the driver sped away. KQDJ reports the driver stopped near Holiday Park Village and fled on foot. He was arrested a short time later.

Police say an officer involved in the foot chase was treated for a minor injury.

The teen was arrested on possible charges of reckless driving, fleeing, driving with a suspended license and possession drug paraphernalia.

