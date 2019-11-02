Suspect sought after man found dead in Kansas City street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City are seeking a suspect after a man was found dead in a northeastern city street.

Police say officers were called to the area just after 4 a.m. Saturday and found the man lying dead in the street. Authorities have not said how the man died or released the victim's identity, but police did say in a news release that the death is being investigated as a homicide.

No arrested had been reported by early Saturday afternoon.

The Kansas City Star says the man's death is the city's 124th homicide this year.