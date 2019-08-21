Street shooting leaves teen wounded; boy hit by stray bullet

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (AP) — A shooting in western Pennsylvania has left two youths wounded, including an 8-year-old boy who was struck by a stray bullet.

Allegheny County police say the shooting in McKees Rocks occurred around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the arm on Locust Street, and a shot fired in that incident struck the younger boy who was standing outside an apartment complex about two blocks away.

The 8-year-old, who was attending a party at the complex, was grazed in the leg by the stray bullet. He was treated at a hospital and later released.

The 17-year-old was being treated for wounds that are not considered life-threatening.

Authorities have not said what sparked the shooting or released the names of the two youths.