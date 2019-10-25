State probes deputy shooting in chase of stalking suspect

LAKE LANIER, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting by deputies chasing a stalking suspect in Forsyth County.

News outlets report the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office announced the shooting early Friday in a tweet that said the state agency would be investigating. The state agency later tweeted that it was working to gather more details.

Authorities didn't immediately say if the suspect was wounded, how many deputies were involved or if those deputies suffered any injuries in the shooting or chase.