State police identify officer who shot man near Alamogordo

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico State Police have identified the officer who fatally shot a 22-year-old man during a traffic stop west of Alamogordo earlier this month.

The state police identified the officer as Jantzen Duran. He has two years of experience with the state police and is stationed in Alamogordo.

Authorities say Duran stopped Benjamin Diaz on Nov. 1 for driving 106 mph in a 60 mph zone on US Highway 70. Authorities say he attacked the officer with a folding box cutter and tried to disarm him, prompting Duran to fire once at Diaz.

The officer was treated for stab wounds and released. Diaz died at El Paso University Medical Center.

Authorities say the car Diaz was driving was in the process of being reported stolen from Los Cruces.