State police arrest dozens for driving under the influence

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut State Police have arrested dozens of motorists over the Thanksgiving weekend for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Staring at midnight on Wednesday through 7 a.m. on Sunday, state troopers responded to about 6,200 calls for service, and responded to more than 400 accidents.

Those included two fatal motor vehicle accidents. The first one happened Thursday night in Plainville, the second occurred Friday afternoon in Norwalk.

Troopers arrested 47 individuals for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Eight of the arrests stemmed from roadway collisions.

Troopers also issued 363 citations for speeding, 20 citations for failing to use seatbelts, and nearly 1,200 hazardous moving violations like unsafe lane changes, and tailgating,