Sparks man convicted of 2017 murder of woman, 26, in Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Sparks man has been convicted of killing a 26-year-old woman who was found shot to death in a car that crashed in southeast Reno in November 2017.

A Washoe County District Court jury found Richard Silva guilty of first-degree murder late Friday.

The same jury that convicted Silva sentenced him Tuesday to life in prison with the possibility of parole after serving a minimum of 20 years for the killing of Luz Linarez-Castillo of Sparks. He faces up to an additional 20 years at his sentencing May 6 on a deadly weapon enhancement.

The victim had three young children and was pregnant at the time of her death. Reno police say Silva was her brother-in-law from her estranged marriage.

She was shot multiple times in the head in a vehicle that crashed into an apartment building.

Reno police arrested Silva and his 20-year-old nephew, Yiovannie Guzman of Sparks, as suspects in the killing. They originally believed Silva recruited him in a plot to kill Linarez-Castillo but later determined Guzman drove Silva to the murder scene.

Guzman pleaded guilty earlier to conspiracy to commit murder and battery with a deadly weapon. He faces up to 20 years in prison at his sentencing April 22.