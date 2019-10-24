Southeast Oklahoma woman charged in husband's fatal shooting

ATOKA, Okla. (AP) — A southeastern Oklahoma woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of her husband more than six months ago.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says 27-year-old Heather Calhoun of Atoka surrendered Wednesday after a warrant was issued for her arrest in the April shooting death of 30-year-old Nick Calhoun.

The OSBI says Atoka County deputies responding to a 911 call at a home just east of Atoka, about 110 miles (177 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City, found Nick Calhoun shot to death on April 14.

The OSBI says Heather Calhoun told investigators she accidentally shot her husband during an argument.

The agency says Heather Calhoun is jailed on $2 million bond. Court records do not list an attorney to speak on her behalf.