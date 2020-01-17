Slain Tejano singer from New Mexico to be honored

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A slain Tejano singer from New Mexico will posthumously receive the New Mexico Hispano Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the group recently announced it will give Ernestine Saucedo, known to music fans by her maiden name, Ernestine Romero, the award at their annual Hispano Music Awards.

The event will be held Saturday at the Ohkay Hotel Casino Conference Center.

Organizers and Romero’s loved ones said the award is one way to help ensure her legacy is not forgotten.

Police said the 32-year-old singer and songwriter was fatally shot in July by her husband, 34-year-old Jessie Saucedo. Authorities say he then killed himself.

Records show the couple had a history of domestic disputes, and police said the couple remained legally married but had been living apart several weeks before the shooting.