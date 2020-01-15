Sioux Falls man convicted in fatal stabbing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A jury has convicted a Sioux Falls man who claimed he was protecting his family when he fatally stabbed another man.

The jury returned its verdict Tuesday night in Minnehaha County court, convicting Christopher Lee Adams on two counts of first-degree manslaughter in the death of 38-year-old Ronnie Jerome Baker.

A criminal complaint said the two men had been drinking at Adams' home when they got into an argument last March. The defense argued Adams was protecting his family and his house when he stabbed Baker, But, prosecutors say Baker didn't ever directly threaten Adams or his family.

The Argus Leader says a sentencing date has not been set.