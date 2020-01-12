Sign welcoming visitors to Kennebunkport has been stolen

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (AP) — A sign welcoming people crossing the bridge into the coastal town of Kennebunkport, Maine, has been stolen, police said.

In a Facebook post Friday, police said the “Welcome to Kennebunkport” sign posted off the side of the Lanigan Bridge is missing, though it was unclear when it was removed.

The bridge is a popular spot for visitors and tourists to take photos, often with the sign in the background, CentralMaine.com reported.

The sign, which shows some of town's skyline, is made of cooper and aluminum, but police don't think it was stolen for scrap.

“I believe it's a trophy sitting in somebody's living room," Kennebunkport Police Deputy Chief Kurt Moses told WGME-TV, "and we just want to get the word out that we would like our sign back.”

It took some effort to dismantle the sign as it was secured with several bolts on a railing over the river, the chief said.

It's in that location since 2005.