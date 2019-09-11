Sheriff won't release video in Minnesota livestreamed chase

Police put up a blue tarp to block the view of a body at the scene of an officer involved shooting in Richfield, Minn., Saturday night, Sept. 7, 2019. Police near Minneapolis shot and killed a driver following a chase after he apparently emerged from his car holding a knife and refused their commands to drop it. The chase started late Saturday night in Edina and ended in Richfield with officers shooting the man, Brian J. Quinones, who had streamed himself live on Facebook during the chase. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP) less Police put up a blue tarp to block the view of a body at the scene of an officer involved shooting in Richfield, Minn., Saturday night, Sept. 7, 2019. Police near Minneapolis shot and killed a driver following ... more Photo: Anthony Souffle, AP Photo: Anthony Souffle, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Sheriff won't release video in Minnesota livestreamed chase 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A sheriff says he will not yet release squad car video of a police shooting that killed a man who livestreamed his chase by officers through two Minneapolis suburbs.

Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson said in a statement Wednesday that releasing video of the shooting or other information before investigators have interviewed witnesses "may jeopardize the thoroughness of the investigation."

Police fatally shot 30-year-old Brian Quinones in Richfield on Saturday night after they say he failed to stop for a red light in Edina and wouldn't pull over. The city of Edina says Quinones "confronted officers with a knife."

Five police officers — three from Richfield and two from Edina — are on standard paid administrative leave. None of the officers were wearing body cameras, but both departments had squad car video.