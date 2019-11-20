Sheriff’s Office: Burglary suspect fell to death in business

CARSON, Nev. (AP) — Nevada authorities say a burglary suspect fell to his death through a Carson City hair salon’s ceiling after cutting through the roof of the business.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office identified the man found dead Sunday as 56-year-old Ronald Edward Kidd of Travis, California.

According to a statement released by the Sheriff’s Office, burglary tools were found in a bag at the scene and Kidd had “an extensive record for theft and robbery.”

Det. Christopher Rivera said an employee found a man dead on the floor.