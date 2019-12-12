Sheriff: Man charged after shooting deputy serving a warrant

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man was charged with shooting a deputy who was attempting to serve a search warrant for narcotics Tuesday.

Ivory Joe Tisdale, 57, was arrested Tuesday and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm by a felon, trafficking in cocaine by possession and maintaining a dwelling for cocaine, The News and Record reported.

A news release from the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said several deputies knocked on the door and were attempting to serve a search warrant when Tisdale shot through the front and back door, striking one deputy.

The deputy wasn't immediately identified.

Deputies did not return fire, according to the release. Tisdale was later ordered to exit the house and he cooperated.

Tisdale is being held under a $1.15 million bail. It's unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.